OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested the parents of a 7-year-old who shot herself in West Union.

We previously reported that on July 14th, deputies were called to a home on Taylor Road for a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The child was flown to the hospital where she later recovered following multiple surgeries.

According to the arrest warrants, a loaded firearm was present and in the reach of four minor children which led to one child accidentally shooting herself.

Deputies charged both Amy Denise Smith and Tyler Brooks Smith with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person.

Both parents have been released from the Oconee County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.