DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA)- Officers with the Duncan Police Department said a pregnant woman led them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

According to officers, the chase started in Duncan and ended in Lyman after the Duncan Police Chief tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired tags. The woman did not stop for the Chief, and at some point left the vehicle and ran on foot.

Photo Courtesy: Spartanburg County Detention Center

Officials say the woman arrested is Keyoka Blair.

According to officials, the chase was near Groce Road and Little Street in Lyman. Blair told officers that she was pregnant after she was arrested.

Blair was not in labor at the time of her arrest.

EMS and additional female officers were called to the scene for assistance. The woman also has warrants out for her arrest.

Police Chief Shandrell Holcombe said it was a calm arrest.

“Regardless of what just happened, we wanted to make sure that she’s in good position and she’s safe. And make sure she’s not harmed, nor the baby was harmed,” stated the Chief. “So, then I called for EMS to come check her out, she said she was fine, they concurred she was fine.”

During the chase, Chief Holcombe said the car struck a business and a police car. Multiple agencies are involved in this investigation.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.