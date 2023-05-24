(WIVB) – The search for a man suspected of killing a Jamestown mother is now extending to South Carolina. Jamestown police say 34-year-old Michael Burham is wanted for questioning in the death of 34-year-old Kalamae Hodgkin.

Hodgkin’s family describe her as a caring person and loving mother of three children ages 8, 11 and 14.

“She was just beautiful in every way,” Hodgkin’s mother Ann Overturf told News 4.

“It’s still kind of unbelievable even though I know it’s true,” said Hodgkin’s Aunt Theresa Shaw. “I would have never thought that someone would do that to her. I mean she was such a great soul, a good person. It’s unimaginable.”

Kalamae Hodgkin, or Kala for short, was loved by many in the Jamestown community.

“Very wonderful girl. Beautiful too. Biggest heart. She would do anything for anybody,” Shaw said.

According to Jamestown police, on May 11th, Hodgkin was murdered. Police say 34 year-old Michael Burham is a suspect.

“It’s bad. Horrifying what he did” Overturf said.

Police say Burham has several active warrants, including sexual assault, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child and Arson.

Over the weekend, police out of North Charleston, South Carolina, say Burham allegedly kidnapped two people from their home in Pennsylvania and drove them to South Carolina.

“Angry, sick, hurt, disgusted. Fearful. Very fearful,” said Jennifer Summerville, who’s Hodgkin’s aunt.

“The possibilities are endless. If he could do this, he could do it to anyone else,” said Xavier Summerville, who’s Hodgkin’s cousin.

Hodgkin’s family wants answers.

“She was the most caring, loving mom and daughter that I could ever ask for and now she’s gone,” Overturf said.

Police say Burham is considered armed and dangerous. Jamestown police are working with authorities in South Carolina and the FBI to locate him.

To donate to help her three children, click here.