GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after deputies said they found bomb-making materials and fake government ID badges in his home.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a house in the 100 block of Shefley Road in Simpsonville to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart Steven Sider.

Once deputies arrived at the house, deputies found bomb-making material and obtain search warrants to seize the following items:

Guns seized from a home in Greenville County. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Fake government IDs seized from a home in Greenville County. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Homemade explosive device seized from a home in Greenville County. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

13 assorted firearms

1-37mm grenade launcher

2 body armor pcs with both soft and hard plates

45 high-capacity magazines

600 rounds of ammunition

22 false government and law enforcement badges and credentials

several homemade explosive devices

Sider is currently being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.