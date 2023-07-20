SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that two cousins from Spartanburg were booked into the Spartanburg Detention Center for stealing from residents in an assisted living home.

According to officials, an investigation that was started by the South Carolina Medicaid Fraud Control Unit revealed that on December 26, 2022, while employed at the Charles Lea Center, a residential care facility in Spartanburg, Amber Champion, 29, of Spartanburg, used an EBT card belonging to a resident at the facility.

Officials said that Amber Champion was entrusted with the funds and assets of residents.

According to officials, Amber Champion used the EBT card at an Ingles Grocery store in Spartanburg to buy items for her own personal use. Amber Champion gave a second resident’s EBT card to her cousin Breanna Champion, 31, of Spartanburg, who used the card at a Walmart in Boiling Springs to purchase items for her own personal use with the intent to cheat and defraud the victim of their benefits.

The case was reported to law enforcement by the Charles Lea Center, which cooperated with investigators. Amber and Breanna Champion will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Amber Michelle Champion was charged with one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent while Breanna Nicole Champion was charged with one count of obtaining signature or property under false pretenses.

Both Amber and Breanna Champion were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Tuesday.