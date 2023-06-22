NEWBERRY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina deputy is accused of taking pictures of a woman while she used the bathroom in Newberry County.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Shawn Ray Carnes, 44, was charged with voyeurism.

SLED said Carnes, a deputy employed by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, committed the crime while off duty.

The arrest warrant stated that Carnes videoed a victim using the bathroom at the Downtown Fitness Compound in Newberry County.

Carnes used a cellphone to take a picture through a hole in the office wall that was adjacent to the bathroom the victim was using, the warrant said.

He was terminated and booked into the Newberry County Detention Center.