AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken County deputy has been terminated following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday in Warrenville.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Christopher Williams was terminated on Wednesday following an internal review that showed Williams fired his weapon during a confrontation with the driver a vehicle, 29-year-old Brittany Norton, during a traffic stop.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Williams was in violation of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Use of Force Policy. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is continuing their investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Williams joined the force in December 2021 and was assigned to the uniformed patrol division.