PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate police chief has been placed on administrative leave.

Easley’s Assistant City Manager Tommy Holcombe confirmed that Police Chief Stan Whitten has been placed on paid leave during an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Whitten was involved in a heated argument and altercation over the weekend near a boat ramp at Lake Keowee.

According to an incident report, the chief of police, who was off-duty at the time, confessed to consuming alcohol prior to the argument.

Deputies believe the incident stemmed from both families trying to leave the boat ramp.

During the investigation, Whitten told deputies he was hit by another man. Deputies did report seeing abrasions on his face. However, according to the incident report, the other man denied the accusation.

An off-duty park ranger told deputies he didn’t see the altercation, however he heard it.

Whitten is accused of yelling racial slurs at the others involved in the argument.

The incident comes just over two years after Whitten was formally sworn in as Easley’s chief on April 12, 2021.

Prior to becoming chief, the department said Whitten served as a military police officer and investigator with the U.S. Army.

He became a firefighter with the Easley Fire Department and then served as a Greenville County deputy until 2021.

City officials said Whitten will remain on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues. They told 7NEWS they expect to have the issue resolved by next week.