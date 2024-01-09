Update: 8:10 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol has closed the Hathaway Bridge. As a severe thunderstorm moves through residents should shelter in place.

Update 7:45 a.m. Walton County officials are urging residents to stay inside.

Residents and visitors should “AVOID unnecessary travel until the storm completely passes through our area. We remain under severe thunderstorm warning. Power is out for some areas and debris will be littering to roadway. Use your best judgment and rely on local authorities,” officials wrote on Twitter.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At least four tornadoes struck Walton County Tuesday morning and another tornado came ashore on Panama City Beach Tuesday morning.

We are getting reports of serious damage across Bay County.

News 13 Meteorologists have been monitoring the conditions and keeping the public informed since 4 a.m. this morning. The team is still live as of 7 a.m.

The public is urged to stay away from damaged area and stay safe. Be wary of downed power lines.

The violent storms also delivered large hail.

We will have storm damage updates and information from local officials throughout the day here. Check back for more information.

