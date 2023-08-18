COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Four Texas men are pleading guilty to federal charges after multiple ATMs were stolen in the southeast, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Jamarlon Butler, 37, pled guilty to conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States on Aug. 15. Marquez Strambler, 35, David Hill, 31, and Traveon Odoms, 34, also pled guilty to conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States on Aug. 7.

The defendants each face a maximum of five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, as well as a $250,000 fine.

In the summer of 2021, the men broke into ATMs across Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana by using chains and hooks attached to stolen trucks, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the men are being held accountable for three ATM robberies totaling in $166,482.18 in cash loss and damages.

On June 16, 2021, the defendants targeted the SunTrust Bank on Courtyard Way in Columbus using a Ford F250 stolen from Phenix City. They were unable to steal the money, but they did cause $12,727 in damage.

About forty minutes later and 11 miles away, the defendants successfully robbed an ATM at Phenix Girard Bank on Highway 280 in Phenix City. Stolen cash and damage costs amounted to $129,804.44.

The next day, police found the stolen truck abandoned half a mile from the bank. Surveillance footage showed the truck being left behind a business and three individuals running towards a separate vehicle.

An employee said he saw the truck speeding away as the tow chain and hook caused sparks and noise. It was later abandoned in the parking lot.

On July 27, the defendants stole a truck in Covington, Lousiana — about an hour north of New Orleans. They tried to rob an ATM in the area, but failed.

$23,950.74 in damages were caused.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

This case was investigated by FBI-Atlanta, FBI-New Orleans, the Columbus Police Department, the Phenix City, Alabama, Police Department and the St. Tammany Parrish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana.