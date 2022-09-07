LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A teen has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Tuesday evening in Laurens.

According to the Laurens Police Department, officers responded at 6 p.m. to a shooting near First and Second Street.

The victim told dispatch he was shot in the abdomen and was driving himself to the hospital.

Once at the hospital, officers spoke with the victim. The victim was able to give officers the first name of the suspect. He was then flown to another hospital where he underwent surgery and is recovering.

Other officers responded to the scene of the shooting, where witnesses told them they last saw the suspect enter the woods.

The police department requested help from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office canine unit to track the suspect and after a short track through a wooded area, the suspect, who is a sixteen-year-old juvenile, was located inside a house.

After further investigation, officers found a gun in the woods.

The teen was arrested and charged with attempted murder, robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is currently in the custody of the department of juvenile justice in Columbia.