MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man after they said he shot another man over $5 worth of tattoo work.

Artavious Robinson, 30, has been charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon in this case.

MPD responded to a shooting call on the 700 block of Decatur Street in North Memphis on May 23, 2022 after receiving reports of a verbal altercation that led to gunfire.

According to records, the argument stemmed from the victim owing Robinson $5 for tattoo work that had been done previously. The victim refused to pay, and at that point, police said Robinson shot the victim in the abdomen.

Witnesses from the scene identified Robinson after he ran on foot through the apartment complex. The victim’s current condition is unknown at this time.

Robinson is being held on a $280,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for Monday, November 14.