FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Social media posts that were said to have threatened the Fayetteville City High School led to the arrest of an 18-year-old.

According to Commander Coby Templeton with the Fayetteville Police Department, School Resource Officers (SRO) were made aware of the posts after other students brought it to the City High School administration’s attention on Feb. 7.

Staff immediately alerted the SROs of the possible threat.

An investigation was launched which led to the arrest of Stephan Hicks.

Hicks was arrested and charged with threatening mass violence at a school.

Authorities say further information won’t be available at this time while the investigation is ongoing.