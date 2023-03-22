SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Shelby County deputies were shot while conducting a welfare check Wednesday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaneigo said deputies responded to a home in the area of Bradford Place off of Highway 280 after a homeowner believed one of their adult children was breaking into the residence.

According to Samaneigo, deputies found the backdoor of the home was broken into and located a suspect in the upstairs bathroom. Deputies were attempting to get the suspect to leave the bathroom when he opened fire and struck two deputies.

Two fellow deputies removed the two injured from the scene before negotiating with the suspect to leave the bathroom. The unnamed suspect was then taken into custody.

Both deputies were taken to Birmingham area hospitals. One of the deputies is being prepped for surgery at UAB Hospital.

Regarding the condition of the deputies, Sheriff Samaneigo said “the immediate prognosis is both of them are going to be fine, so we can only hope and pray that”