MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two crew members were hospitalized Friday after a United Airlines flight from New Jersey to the Dominican Republic encountered turbulence and was diverted to Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an airport spokesperson and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flight 2122 was headed to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, airport spokesman Ryan Betcher said. Another plane was brought in and all of the passengers continued on to their next location.

According to the FAA, the Boeing 737 took off from Newark Liberty International Airport. It’s unclear where the aircraft encountered the turbulence.

United Airlines provided the following statement to News13.

“On Friday, United flight 2122 encountered unexpected turbulence en route to Punta Cana and diverted to Myrtle Beach. Two flight attendants were taken to a hospital. We’re grateful to our crew for their focus on the safety of our consumers.”

The FAA is investigating the incident.