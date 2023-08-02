PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate officer was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning in Easley.

According to the Easley Police Department, officers received a call for service around 5 a.m. to assist a caller near the railroad tracks on East Main Street.

Officials with the City of Pickens posted on Facebook that an Easley police officer died. Their identity has not been released. The Laurens Police Department also posted sending condolences to the Easley Police Department.

The southbound Crescent train from New York to New Orleans had just left Greenville and headed toward Clemson.

Officials said all trains are currently stopped.

Officials held a procession for the fallen Easley officer.

SLED is also investigating the incident.

Details are limited at this time. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.