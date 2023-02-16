HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The two pilots on board a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that crashed in Madison County have been identified by the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, who had 15 years of service, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, who had 13 years of service, were both killed in the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

During the 2018 Marksmanship Advisory Council Region Three Championship award ceremony, the Overall Individual Open Caegory Champions were Sgt. Machan (1st Place), Chief Warrant Officer two Wadham (2ng Place), and Capt. Peterson (3rd Place), which was held at The Volunteer Training Site, Tullahoma, Tenn. July 28, 2018. MAC III is comprised of Army and Air National Guard members from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virgin Islands. This is an annual event to promote combat marksmanship and training, and there were 48 competitors representing six of the ten states this year.

Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General confirmed their identities in a release on Thursday.

The Black Hawk went down during a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road around 3 p.m. and shut down roads in the area.

The Tennessee National Guard released a statement around 8 p.m. stating, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

Both Soldiers were assigned to A Company, 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, from Nashville’s Berry Field Air National Guard Base, officials said.

“Words cannot express my sorrow for the loss of these two Tennessee National Guardsmen,” said Ross. “It is felt not only within the ranks of the Tennessee National Guard, but across our entire military community. We ask that Tennesseans continue to join us in prayer for these soldiers’ families amid this tragic loss.”

Military officials said the aircraft was approaching the Huntsville Executive Airport when it started to descend rapidly and impacted the ground.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was quick to respond to the scene and was the first to report the death of the two pilots.

There were no other injuries to report.

Both federal and state authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and cause of the crash extensively. Officials said more information will be provided as it becomes available in the coming days and weeks.

In the meantime, authorities have warned residents not to pick up or move any debris from the crash, and to contact them immediately.

Roads in the impacted areas are anticipated to be closed for an undetermined amount of time until the extent of the damage can be assessed.