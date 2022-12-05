MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall is expected to provide an update on the status of executions in Alabama following Gov. Kay Ivey’s call for a moratorium on the act.

Ivey’s request to halt executions until a “top-to-bottom review” of the state’s execution process is completed came days after the state had to abandon its attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith. Alabama prisons commissioner John Hamm said in a statement released alongside Ivey’s that his department is “fully committed” to Ivey’s plan.

Marshall has yet to say if he will comply with Ivey’s request.

Marshall is expected to speak at 1 p.m.

