These are all factors used by WalletHub to rank 50 states from happiest to least.

For those living in the Chattahoochee Valley area, we have good news and bad news.

Let’s start with the good stuff.

Georgia Ranks #24

A bit lower than the Bulldogs, but we’ll take it.

Georgia scored a total of 54.10 with 24 in Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 30 in Work Environment, and 15 in Community & Environment.

(If you need more context for how those numbers are gathered, you can find the study’s methodology here.)

For our viewers on the other side of the river, we have some less-great news.

Alabama Ranks #45

Oof.

Alabama’s score totals up to 40.82 with 44 in Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 44 in Work Environment, and 42 in Community & Environment.

The Yellowhammer State also ranked 48th in adequate sleep, 47th in volunteer rate and 46th in safety.

If you want to see a full overview of where each state landed on the list, click here.