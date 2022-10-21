GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is accused of killing her boyfriend following a fight over a vehicle late Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home on Clemson Avenue near Alice Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Deputies said they arrived to find a man shot in the backyard of the home.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Curtavious Smith.

Deputies charged Smith’s girlfriend, Ivy Robinson, 22, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after learning that she shot and killed Smith, who she had a relationship with, following a verbal and physical fight over a vehicle.

Robinson will appear in bond court Friday morning.