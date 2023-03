Police are looking for a suspect they said stole an art piece worth $2,000. (Source: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a woman who they said stole an art piece priced at $2,000 from an Upstate restaurant.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the theft happened on March 17 at Holy Molli in downtown Greenville.

The art piece that was stolen from Holy Molli in downtown Greenville. (Source: Greenville Police Department)

The art piece has the main character, Rich Uncle Pennybags, from Monopoly on it.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.