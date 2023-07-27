MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are searching for a woman who they believe hid her sister’s death.

According to the Marion Police Department, Casie Lynne McCartha, 34, is wanted on charges of concealing the death of her sister.

On July 25, officers with the Marion Police Department were called to a home on East Court Street for a welfare check. According to police when they arrived at the home there appeared to be no one inside, and no one answered their attempts to knock on the door.

Officers were met outside the home by family members of Kristin Rutherford, 27, who they said lived at the house and required around-the-clock care.

Eventually officers were able to get in the house through an unlocked window, and said they found Rutherford dead in a bedroom and no one else inside.

Rutherford was reportedly left in the care of McCartha, who is her older sister and also lives at the house.

McCartha was last known to be driving a 2016 silver Ford Fusion. Any information related to this incident or to McCartha’s whereabouts is asked to call Marion Police Department at 828-652-4000