SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was stabbed early Monday morning in Spartanburg and police are searching for the suspect.

Spartanburg Police said officers responded to the Crescent Hill apartments on Pineneedle Drive around 4 a.m. for a stabbing.

According to the police report, a 15-year-old called 911 saying that a man with a knife had stabbed her mother.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim inside an apartment with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jovon Lupa Johnson, ran from the scene before police arrived.

Johnson is described as a black male that is approximately 5’9 and weighs 230 pounds.

Johnson is wanted on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is asked to call Spartanburg Police at (864) 596-2065 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.