GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three men have been arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at a pool hall late Friday evening in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 11 p.m. to World Cup Billiards at 6119 White Horse Road in reference to shots fired.

During the investigation, deputies learned that on Friday evening three suspects went to World Cup Billiards, where they spotted the victim, 23-year-old Treveion Anderson.

Deputies believe at least one of the suspects had a longstanding grudge against Anderson. When Anderson spotted them, he went to his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects went outside to approach Anderson. He got out of his vehicle and when he did, the suspects shot him and two unrelated bystanders in the area.

The unintended bystanders were also taken to the hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies learned that the two bystanders were shielding other passengers in their vehicle

After being shot, Anderson was taken to the hospital by non-EMS personnel, however, the vehicle became inoperable near W. Faris Rd and W. Simpson Street, where it pulled over.

EMS was called to that location where they pronounced Anderson dead.

Following the investigation, deputies arrested Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger, 26, Felton Davon Smith, 31, and Steven Huntley Currie, 27.

Vondelta Hakheem Ballenger (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Felton Davon Smith (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Steven Huntley Currie (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

All three men are charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, two counts of first-degree assault and battery and two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Ballenger, Smith, and Currie remain in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.