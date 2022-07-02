LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was charged with murder following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Fountain Inn.

The Fountain Inn Police Department charged Shawnetta Shawntae Faust and Barkee Jameel Faust on June 21st in the murder of Ashantae Unique Glenn.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Glenn died at Hillcrest Hospital on May 28th after police responded to a home at Alyssa Landing Drive.

A neighbor 7NEWS spoke with, who wished to remain anonymous, said he saw all the police.

“Saw a bunch of police, other teams, SWAT and they was out there all day just guarding the house, and we was wondering what was going on,” he said.

He said his family was having a cookout at his house that day.

“I was scared for my kids, grandkids,” said the neighbor.

He said he has grandchildren the same age as Glenn, so it hit close to home.

“I was terrified, because anybody that, I don’t know the circumstances behind it, but for a little child to die, at such a young age, is just terrifying,” he said.

The couple killed Glenn with malice aforethought, including but not limited to acts demonstrating an extreme indifference to the value of human life, according to arrest warrants.

Shawnetta and Barkee Faust are currently being held in Laurens County Detention Center without bond.

The coroner’s office said the manner of death is pending at this time.

Neighbors said they’ve all been shaken by the young child’s death.

“I’m just praying for the family and praying for everyone involved,” said the neighbor.

The Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home’s obituary for Glenn said the following:

“Ashantae Unique Glenn entered the world on January 21, 2010, in Columbia, South Carolina. On Saturday, May 28, 2022, God called her home to reign with the angels in heaven.

“Shantae” as she was affectionately called by family and friends, attended Cora Spencer Elementary School in Grand Prairie, Texas. She enjoyed playing on her tablet, playing dress up with her “Baby Alive” Dolls, singing, dancing with her sisters and cooking with her mother. Ashantae was extremely helpful around the house and enjoyed helping in any way she could. Shantae had a beautiful loving soul; everyone who encountered her always left with joy and laughter in their hearts. She has left a legacy of love to all who came into her presence.”