FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A Miami-Dade County man was arrested Thursday night after he was found with lethal amounts of Fentanyl on Okaloosa Island, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Leorsy Acea Larrinaga, 48, was being removed from the bar at Cash’s Liquor store on Santa Rosa Boulevard when a fight broke out, according to the arrest report.

Okaloosa County deputies found Larrinaga arguing with management on scene and took him into custody. OCSO found a bag of drugs in Larrinaga’s pocket that field-tested positive for Fentanyl. The bag weighed about four grams.

Fentanyl is an opioid 10 times stronger than morphine. A lethal dose of the drug is only two milligrams, according to the DEA. The amount found on Larrinaga could have killed 2,000 people.

Larrinaga is facing a first-degree felony for trafficking fentanyl. He also faces battery charges and resisting arrest.

More about the bar fight:

According to the arrest report, Larrinaga was being removed from the bar after a disturbance with the bartender.

Larrinaga fought back against the security guard taking him outside. The victim said Larrinaga pulled on his clothes and shoved him into the parking lot.

A second security guard came to help. According to OCSO, Larrinaga swung at the first security guard and missed, striking the second man in the face.

OCSO said the second victim suffered a two-inch cut above his left eye.

Larrinaga also caused problems at the medical center after his arrest, according to OCSO. Larrinaga refused to walk with deputies requiring several people to escort him to jail.