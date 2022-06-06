OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Sunday afternoon after his leg got caught in a boat propeller on Lake Keowee.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, Oconee 911 communications received a call at 3:36 p.m. reporting a person had been hit by the propeller of a boat near Fall Creek Landing.

The man was freed from the propeller and taken to the hospital.

The coroner’s office said the man died at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The preliminary cause of death is blood loss due to the cut on his right leg, the coroner’s office said.

This incident is being investigated by the SC Department of Natural Resources.