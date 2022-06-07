PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Officials say two people were killed and a third was injured when a small plane crashed near a Florida Panhandle airport.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office says the Piper PA-28 Cherokee went down Monday afternoon just south of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport near Panama City Beach.

Deputies confirmed that two people had died, and one person was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the victims or say what might have caused the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.