Special Darlington city council meeting set for Tuesday after councilwoman’s alleged racially charged run-in with officer

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington city council will meet Tuesday night for a discussion, in executive session, involving the Darlington Police Department and a Darlington City Council member.

This comes less than two weeks after News13’s report on Councilwoman Sheila Baccus’ alleged racially charged rant involving a Darlington police officer.

The short meeting agenda is listed below:

Prayer – Mayor Curtis Boyd Executive Session Personnel: (Police Department, City Council Member)

City of Darlington may or may not vote after closed executive session Council comments Adjourn

Councilwoman Sheila Baccus (Photo courtesy of the City of Darlington)

This will be the first Darlington City Council meeting since News13’s report that detailed an alleged exchange between Councilwoman Baccus and a police officer who was issuing a parking ticket in June.

A police report suggests Baccus said to the officer, “Take your white self back to the white neighborhood…You’re probably the kind that would shoot us in the back.”

News13 reached out to Baccus on July 9 and July 10, through email and phone, to ask her about the comments. We still have not heard back from her as of Monday.

The special meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. Count on News13 for updates from the meeting.