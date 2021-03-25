 

Spirit Airlines flight diverted from Cleveland when passenger tried to open exit door

National

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Spirit Airlines has confirmed to FOX 8 a flight from Cleveland to Los Angeles had to divert to Denver due to a problem with a passenger.

This happened on Flight 185 that left Cleveland around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The passenger apparently tried to open a plane’s exit door while in flight.

Here’s a statement from Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines flight 185 diverted to Denver on the way to Los Angeles due to a passenger who appeared to attempt to open an exit door. It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome.

Safety is our number one priority at Spirit Airlines. Law enforcement met the aircraft in Denver and took the passenger into custody. We thank the crew members and Guests who assisted for handling this situation quickly prior to arrival.


​​​​No one was hurt. The flight eventually landed Thursday morning in L.A.

No word on what, if any charges, would be brought against the passenger.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 12% 83° 67°

Friday

73° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 84% 73° 65°

Saturday

85° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 85° 63°

Sunday

79° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 79° 51°

Monday

70° / 54°
Few Showers
Few Showers 33% 70° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 75° 61°

Wednesday

80° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
11%
80°

82°

3 PM
Cloudy
11%
82°

82°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
82°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
8%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
77°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
74°

74°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
74°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
72°

71°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
71°

71°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
71°

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
69°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
84%
69°

68°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
68°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
67°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
71°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories