St. Patrick’s Cathedral vandalism suspect says statue was wrong color

National

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man accused of destroying a historic statue at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Wednesday told police the statue was “the wrong color.”

According to an affidavit detailing the incident, a witness saw 30-year-old Isaiah Cantrell knock down the statue. The witness then advised church staff of what was happening. Staff members also saw what happened through security surveillance.

Two church staffers chased Cantrell when he ran out of the church. An officer was passing by when the officer saw Cantrell being followed down North Mesa Street by the two men.

The officer stopped Cantrell and initially arrested Cantrell for possession of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

While being questioned, Cantrell told police that he went into the church to repent. Upon further questioning, Cantrell said that the statue was the wrong color. He told the officer that Jesus was Jewish, so the statue should have a darker skin color, the affidavit stated. He denied destroying the statue, saying it fell on its own.

Cantrell was arrested Tuesday morning. He is accused of destroying an almost 90-year-old statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, which was located in the center behind the main altar of St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
The church was open and available for prayer.

The statue is estimated to be worth $25,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 68°
Clouds early, some clearing late
Clouds early, some clearing late 20% 78° 68°

Friday

85° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 85° 68°

Saturday

75° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 75° 58°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 75° 56°

Monday

73° / 54°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 73° 54°

Tuesday

74° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 54°

Wednesday

78° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
83°

84°

4 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
83°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories