States balancing health & economic concerns while re-opening

WASHINGTON (CNN)- More Americans in more states had more things to do this weekend – from beach trips to restaurants to shopping.

But these reopening decisions have required a delicate balance of economic and public health risks, and some states that moved early are prompting concerns.

As nearly every state takes steps to reopen, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, noted this Sunday:”We are seeing in areas that are opening, we’re not seeing the spike in cases.”

But Texas which started opening businesses on May 1, reported its highest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases yet on Saturday.

The state points to more testing, and outbreaks around meatpacking plants, but some local leaders are concerned.

“It makes everyone, I hope, take pause. I think because everyone is watching this to see what the grand experiment is going to result in,” said Mayor Steve Adler (D) Austin, Texas.

Places that have already reopened are being watched by others on the cusp — like Miami.

“Obviously, we’ve seen some of the statistics about states throughout the United States starting to see some level of resurgence, and that’s obviously a big concern for us,” said Mayor Francis Suarez (R), Miami, Florida.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the timeline for New York City’s eventual reopening is up to New Yorkers.

“Keep buckling down on the social distancing, on the shelter in place, on using the face coverings, it’s literally a direct line between what you do and our ability to reopen anything,” said de Blasio, (D) New York City.

Reopening decisions forcing a careful balance of economic and public health concerns.

“Here we are at a $54.3 billion budget deficit that is directly COVID-induced,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom, (D) California.