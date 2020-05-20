States united in reopening, as leaders and health experts remain divided over risks

WASHINGTON (CBS)- Every state is now in some phase of reopening, some much further along than others.

New guidelines from the CDC were released without any fanfare this week to help businesses, schools and restaurants reopen safely.

The Trump Administration continues to urge states to keep moving forward, arguing the economic consequences of not reopening are dire.

Today, Wednesday, May 20, Connecticut becomes the 50th state to allow some non-essential businesses to reopen.

Health experts say Connecticut has done the right thing waiting this long.

“You have to reassure the public that they’re not going to get sick and contract Covid from engaging in commerce,” said Dr. Zeke Emanuel, former NIH Department of Bioethics Chief.

After some delay, the CDC quietly released a 60-page road map for reopening.

It includes recommendations that restaurants install barriers, buses close some seats, and schools close playgrounds and encourage students to wear masks.

“The people want to open up,” said President Trump.

President Trump said he doesn’t know if he will wear a mask when visiting a Ford auto-plant tomorrow, even though the auto giant informed the White House it’s policy for everyone at the facility to wear one.

“It depends on what situation. Am I standing right next to everybody or am I spread out?” President Trump said.

Yesterday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was grilled by Democrats who say the administration isn’t taking the health of American workers seriously.

“How many workers will die if we send people back to work without the protections they need, Mr. Secretary?” asked Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio.

“Mr. Senator, we don’t intend to send anybody back to work without the protections,” Sec. Mnuchin responded.

President Trump pushed back when asked about his plan to get Americans back to work.

“Oh, I think we’ve announced a plan. We’re opening up our country. Just a rude person you are. We’re opening up our country and we’re opening up very fast,” President Trump responded to one reporter.

Mnuchin warned the economy risks permanent damage if shutdowns last too long.