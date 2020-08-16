Statewide ‘Be on Lookout’ is active for 37-year-old Michigan man wanted in connection with four homicides

National

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Officers are actively searching for a 37-year-old suspect who allegedly confessed to killing four people in Sumpter Township on Saturday.

Sumpter Township Police responded to a quadruple homicide scene at a residence in the 24000 block of Martinsville.

Officers found two males and two females, all in their 30’s dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives identified 37-year-old Raymond Bailey, of Sumpter Township, who is the ex-boyfriend of one of the females, as a suspect.

Detectives were made aware that he had allegedly confessed to the killings to several people by phone and in texts.

Now, detectives found out he has fled and is possibly heading to the Upper Peninsula.

Detectives were able to begin tracking him and located his vehicle abandoned near Bay City.

Sumpter Police has worked through the night with authorities in that area to attempt to find him, and a statewide search is ongoing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sumpter Township Police Department detective bureau at (734) 461 – 4833, then pressing option 4.

