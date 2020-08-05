Stimulus Stalemate has White House eyeing Executive Action

Stimulus aid is running dry for many Americans struggling during the pandemic.

Now, the White House is saying it might sidestep Congress and take action if a deal is not reached soon. The White House is now weighing whether to take executive action if stimulus aid negotiations stall in Congress.



A White House official saying, “If something isn’t reached by the end of the week, we don’t want to see it go for another week.”

“I may not have to sign. Progress has been made as you know very well on the Hill,” said President Trump.

The progress made in Tuesday’s closed-door negotiations? Still no deal.

The price tag house speaker Nancy Pelosi is eyeing? $3.4t trillion. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is blasting that proposal as “ridiculous.”

Now, cases in about 28 states are now plateauing at a very high levels.

“We must ensure that these states do not become new flare ups and we’re watching them very, very closely,” said President Trump.