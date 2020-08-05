Stimulus Stalemate has White House eyeing Executive Action

National

by: Whitney Wild

Posted: / Updated:

Stimulus aid is running dry for many Americans struggling during the pandemic.

Now, the White House is saying it might sidestep Congress and take action if a deal is not reached soon. The White House is now weighing whether to take executive action if stimulus aid negotiations stall in Congress.

 A White House official saying, “If something isn’t reached by the end of the week, we don’t want to see it go for another week.” 

“I may not have to sign. Progress has been made as you know very well on the Hill,” said President Trump. 

The progress made in Tuesday’s closed-door negotiations? Still no deal. 

The price tag house speaker Nancy Pelosi is eyeing? $3.4t trillion. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is blasting that proposal as “ridiculous.” 

Now, cases in about 28 states are now plateauing at a very high levels. 

“We must ensure that these states do not become new flare ups and we’re watching them very, very closely,” said President Trump.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 72°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 95° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 96° 74°

Monday

95° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 73°

Tuesday

95° / 73°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 95° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
82°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
85°

88°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
88°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
85°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories