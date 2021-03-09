Stolen guinea pig found safe

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County rodent had a long weekend after it was guineaknapped from its home.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies sounded an alarm on Twitter Tuesday after Coconut, a brown and white guinea pig was stolen from his home at The Tree House Episcopal Montessori School on 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. Deputies added that the suspect who stole the pig also broke into the building after hours.

Sheriff’s officials pointed out that while stealing a Cavia porcellus might be amusing to some, it was heartbreaking for the kindergarten-age students at the school and their teacher who had to break the news to them Monday morning.

After asking for the public’s help deputies were able to locate the pig and a 12-year-old suspect. They added that the pair allegedly spent some time starring in TikTok videos together.

The critter is now safe and back in his classroom, officials said. The pre-teen suspect will be facing criminal charges in the case.