INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Strawberries sold at many major stores are being recalled over a Hepatitis A outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said two recalls were announced Thursday connected to the recall. The recalled strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choise Seafood, PCC Community Markets and Trader Joe’s. The locations vary by brand, but overall impact the entirety of the United States.

The recall was initiated due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A. However, Hepatitis A has not been detected on any of the recalled products. The companies are recalling them out of an abundance of caution.

People usually get sick from Hepatitis A within 15-30 days of exposure. It is a contagious liver disease that can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months.

Symptoms can include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. The FDA says in rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Anyone with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.

If someone was exposed to Hepatitis A, vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of the initial exposure. The FDA says anyone who may have consumed the affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate.

The following products are subject to recall. Anyone with the recalled strawberries should return them to their local store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact Scenic Fruit Company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com or California Splendor, Inc. at consumerinformation@calsplendor.com.