Students evacuate during Miles College dorm fire

National

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire is being investigated on Miles College’s campus after flames erupted Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., a fire began in Murchison Hall, an all men’s dormitory on the campus. The fire was isolated to a single room as area fire departments responded immediately. Fairfield, Birmingham and Midfield Fire and Rescue crews aided in the fire.

At this time, the fire has been extinguished and crews are evaluating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage.

Three students were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, one related to the fire and two, non-related, school officials report.

All impacted residents are being accommodated with alternative on-campus housing options. 

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 94° 76°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 94° 75°

Friday

90° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 90° 75°

Saturday

89° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 75°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 73°

Monday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories