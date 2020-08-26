Students evacuate during Miles College dorm fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A fire is being investigated on Miles College’s campus after flames erupted Tuesday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., a fire began in Murchison Hall, an all men’s dormitory on the campus. The fire was isolated to a single room as area fire departments responded immediately. Fairfield, Birmingham and Midfield Fire and Rescue crews aided in the fire.
At this time, the fire has been extinguished and crews are evaluating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage.
Three students were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, one related to the fire and two, non-related, school officials report.
All impacted residents are being accommodated with alternative on-campus housing options.
