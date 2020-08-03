Suggestions for purchasing a car for your teen with safety in mind

National

by: Tom Hanson

Posted: / Updated:

 (CBS)- Buying a car for a teen driver can be difficult. Parents often look for used vehicles but worry about safety.  

A new report offers choices for a variety of budgets. 

Inexperienced teen drivers can be easily distracted behind the wheel. In fact, 16 and 17 year olds are three times more likely than adults to be involved in a deadly crash. 

Safety advocates say that’s why teens need a vehicle with technology that can help prevent a crash or survive one.  

“It’s really important for parents to think about how much safety can I afford,” said David Harkey, President of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. 

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety teamed up with Consumer Reports to create a list of used cars for teen drivers.  

Forty-three vehicles are considered best choices and range in price from $7,000 to almost $20,000 dollars. 

All come with stability control, perform well in crash tests and received high marks for reliability. 

-Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota each had five models make the grade. 

“Hopefully what we’ve done is really given parents a comprehensive, solid, source of information that will serve as a starting point to help purchase a really good vehicle for their teen driver,” said Harkey. 

Harkey says buying a car isn’t enough. Parents also need to teach their children the rules of the road. 

“What to do and what not to do and emphasize importantly the need to buckle up, the need to not speed and the need to not be on any sort of electronic device,” said Harkey. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

91° / 72°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 91° 72°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 93° 72°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 94° 72°

Thursday

95° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 72°

Friday

96° / 73°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 96° 74°

Sunday

96° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 96° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

90°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

90°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
83°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

6 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
10%
81°

84°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
84°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories