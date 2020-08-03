Suggestions for purchasing a car for your teen with safety in mind

(CBS)- Buying a car for a teen driver can be difficult. Parents often look for used vehicles but worry about safety.

A new report offers choices for a variety of budgets.

Inexperienced teen drivers can be easily distracted behind the wheel. In fact, 16 and 17 year olds are three times more likely than adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

Safety advocates say that’s why teens need a vehicle with technology that can help prevent a crash or survive one.

“It’s really important for parents to think about how much safety can I afford,” said David Harkey, President of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety teamed up with Consumer Reports to create a list of used cars for teen drivers.

Forty-three vehicles are considered best choices and range in price from $7,000 to almost $20,000 dollars.

All come with stability control, perform well in crash tests and received high marks for reliability.

-Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota each had five models make the grade.

“Hopefully what we’ve done is really given parents a comprehensive, solid, source of information that will serve as a starting point to help purchase a really good vehicle for their teen driver,” said Harkey.

Harkey says buying a car isn’t enough. Parents also need to teach their children the rules of the road.

“What to do and what not to do and emphasize importantly the need to buckle up, the need to not speed and the need to not be on any sort of electronic device,” said Harkey.