COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Congressman Drew Ferguson is a West Point Republican who has been in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017.

Last week, he was touring the National Infantry Museum just outside the Fort Benning gate when he sat down with WRBL’s Chuck Williams for a Sunday conversation.

It was a wide-ranging conversation about the National Infantry Museum, the political divide in Congress today, and how he views his representation of Columbus.

In redistricting last year, much of Columbus was drawn out of Ferguson’s 3rd Congressional District and put in the 2nd District, represented by Democrat Sanford Bishop. Ferguson still has a sliver of Columbus that centers around the Green Island Hills neighborhood.

Ferguson is a former mayor of West Point.