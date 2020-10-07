Suspect in Vanessa Guillen memorial vandalism named

National

by: Dean Wetherbee

Posted: / Updated:

Killeen Police have released the name of the man accused of vandalizing the memorial for murdered Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

LULAC released video of a man kicking and breaking multiple candles at the memorial last week.

The time-stamp of the video shows it happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning. Her 21st birthday would have been the day before, Sept. 30th.

Detectives say they identified the man as 29-year -old Lewis Mbote.

If you know his whereabouts, Killeen Police would like you to call 254-501-8800.

The time-stamp of the video shows it happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday morning. Her 21st birthday would have been the day before, Sept. 30th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 88° 61°

Thursday

88° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 68°

Friday

81° / 72°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 81° 72°

Saturday

80° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 80° 70°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 81° 67°

Monday

86° / 66°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 86° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 60°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 82° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

88°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Clear
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

66°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories