‘Suspicious device’ removed in South Carolina neighborhood

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspicious device was removed in Anderson County Sunday night.

According to a release from the Williamston Police Department, police as well as the Williamston Fire Department and Anderson Bomb Squad responded to 14 Poinsett Street around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night in reference to a vandalism call.

Upon arrival, an officer located “what he believed to be some type of manufactured explosive device on the porch of the residence.”

A nearby residence was also evacuated and the street was shut down for safety.

With the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on scene, the device was x-rayed and removed from the area. The release states that the residence was searched and potential items that could be used to make an explosive device were found.

The device was taken into evidence and will undergo a forensic examination. No charges have been filed, but officials said there is no further danger to the community.

The incident remains under investigation and WSPA will keep you updated as more information becomes available.