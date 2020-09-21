SUV driver leaves crash scene, gets into second crash and dies, police say

by: Caroline Bleakley and Nexstar Media Wire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The driver of an SUV is dead after fleeing a crash involving a pedestrian, then causing a second crash involving two other vehicles, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, the first crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday when the driver of a Chevrolet SUV struck a pedestrian and left the scene.

Moments later, the driver ran a red light, resulting in a three-car collision, police said. That intersection was closed until around 6 a.m. Monday morning as police investigated the crash.

The SUV driver was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. There was no information released on the pedestrian.

