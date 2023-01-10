(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — A public school teacher at a suburban New Jersey middle school has been arrested after he overdosed in front of students, police said.

According to the Westfield, NJ Police Department, students found 57-year-old Frank Thompson, an art teacher at Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield, unconscious on the floor of a classroom shortly after 9:00 a.m. on November 29th, 2022. School Resource Officer, Fortunata Riga administered the opioid antidote naloxone, which he carries with him, the police report stated.

Authorities later found drugs and drug paraphernalia in a classroom closet, and on Thursday (1/5), charged Thompson with endangering the welfare of children, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson is due to appear in court on February 1st.

In the statement from police, school Superintendent, Dr. Raymond González said the district could not comment on personnel matters, but added, “We will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the integrity of the classroom learning environment.”