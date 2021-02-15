 

Tennessee salt truck rolls over after hitting patch of black ice

National

by: Alex Corradetti, WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

TDOT driver hits patch of ice and flips over

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR/WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) officials say one of their drivers was salting the roads when their truck hit a patch of black ice and rolled over Monday.

The crash happened on Tennessee SR 269.

TDOT officials do not believe the driver sustained any serious injuries, but he was going to be examined at a hospital.

No other information was immediately released.

On Sunday, TDOT said it was preparing for a winter weather system that was expected to bring ice and heavy snow to large portions of the state, especially in middle and west Tennessee.

In a statement, the department warned drivers about dangerous road conditions and asked that they avoid traveling through Tuesday morning.

“We need drivers to understand that it takes time to clear and treat the roads, and it is never safe to travel in icy conditions. If you must get out, please be mindful of our crews,” TDOT said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

7 Day Forecast

Monday

57° / 27°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 57° 27°

Tuesday

42° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 42° 27°

Wednesday

56° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 56° 48°

Thursday

63° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 92% 63° 34°

Friday

46° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 46° 26°

Saturday

53° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 53° 32°

Sunday

61° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 61° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
49°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
51°

52°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
52°

53°

4 PM
Heavy Thunderstorms
78%
53°

54°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
54°

55°

6 PM
Thundershowers
90%
55°

55°

7 PM
Rain
85%
55°

53°

8 PM
Showers
57%
53°

51°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
51°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
47°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
44°

42°

12 AM
Cloudy
11%
42°

40°

1 AM
Cloudy
11%
40°

37°

2 AM
Cloudy
11%
37°

35°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
34°

32°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
32°

30°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
30°

29°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
29°

28°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
28°

28°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
28°

29°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
29°

32°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
32°

34°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
34°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories