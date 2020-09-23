Teresa Parson, wife of Governor Parson, tests positive for COVID-19

National

by: Chris Six

Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY: Facebook – Governor Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Office of Governor Parson has confirmed with Ozarks First that Missouri First Lady Teresa Parson has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Kelli Jones, Governor Parson’s Communication Director, Mrs. Parson showed mild symptoms for a while and got a rapid test. Those results came back positive.

Governor Parson has postponed several events lined up for the week until. He is being tested as well. Mrs. Parson is currently awaiting the results of a PCR test. Once they get that results, his office will figure out the next steps.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 65°

Thursday

79° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 79° 70°

Friday

83° / 66°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 83° 66°

Saturday

85° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 85° 66°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 85° 68°

Monday

85° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 85° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 84° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

76°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

8 AM
Showers
40%
66°

68°

9 AM
Showers
40%
68°

69°

10 AM
Showers
50%
69°

71°

11 AM
Showers
50%
71°

73°

12 PM
Showers
60%
73°

74°

1 PM
Rain
60%
74°

75°

2 PM
Showers
60%
75°

76°

3 PM
Rain
70%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories