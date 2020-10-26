Texas 3-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself during his birthday party

National

by: Russell Falcon and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

PORTER, Texas (KXAN) — A 3-year-old Texas boy died over the weekend after accidentally shooting himself in the chest during his birthday party, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say family and friends had gathered Saturday for a party at the boy’s home in Porter, Texas, about 25 miles outside of Houston. The family told deputies they were playing cards when a gunshot was heard. The child was found with a wound to the chest.

During the investigation, it was determined that the child had found the gun after it fell out of a family member’s pocket.

The child was rushed to a nearby fire station where he died from his injuries.

Whether or not an investigation would continue into the death was not stated by MCSO, but the office says its “thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident.”

