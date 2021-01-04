Texas church shooting leaves one dead, three injured

Winona, Texas (CBS)- One person is dead and three more, including the suspect, were injured following a shooting at an East Texas church Sunday morning.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the shooting took place at Starrville Methodist Church, located on Farm-to-Market Road 16 in Winona. The church was reportedly built in 1853.

The SCSO says the suspect had been hiding in the church’s bathroom following a car chase with authorities Saturday night. The suspect was in a dark Volkswagen Beetle and had a shotgun pointed out the window, but later left the car due to a tire blowout and ran away.

Sheriff Smith says the suspect will be charged with capital murder.

Gov. Greg Abbott also confirmed the death and injuries in a press release:

“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy,” Abbott said. “I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time.”