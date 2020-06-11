Texas infant found dead, father arrested after Amber Alert issued

GAINESVILLE, Texas (NBC/Nexstar)– The father of a 4-month-old Texas girl who was found dead Tuesday in a submerged car has been charged with capital murder.

Authorities discovered the body of Lyrik Aliyana Brown, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert, still in her car seat in an overturned vehicle submerged in the Red River, which runs along the border of Texas and Oklahoma.

Brown is accused of abducting Lyrik after getting into an argument with his girlfriend, Lyrik’s mother, KTVT reports. Brown’s girlfriend reportedly told police Monday that the two got into a physical altercation during the argument and he drove away with the child still buckled into her seat in the back.

Officers arrested Jeremy Nathan Brown, 30, who was standing in the river next to the overturned vehicle, according to the Gainesville Police Dept. Brown, who had a warrant out for his arrest earlier in the day, was checked for injuries and taken into custody.

Police removed the vehicle from the river and an infant was located inside the vehicle in a car seat.

Brown was later booked in the Cooke County Jail on an assault charge and is being held without bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.