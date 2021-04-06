 

The Moon moves by Jupiter, Saturn this week. Here’s how to watch

National

by: Emily Schuitema,

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Early each morning through Thursday, look up to spot the moon passing by the two largest planets in our solar system. 

The waning moon will move by Jupiter and Saturn. Look to the southeast before sunrise to see the three.

The moon was to the right of Saturn Monday and below Saturn Tuesday. Wednesday, you can look just above the moon to find Jupiter. The moon will be to the lower left of the two planets by Thursday morning.

The moon will help you find Jupiter and Saturn early in the morning this week, but you’ll also have a chance of seeing Mars and Uranus during the evening.

Mars will be visible in the west after dark and Uranus will be setting in the west after sunset. 

The full moon of March took place last weekend. April’s full moon – the so-called pink moon – arrives on April 26th.

